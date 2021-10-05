KFD called to two story residential fire
Knoxville Fire Department firefighters were called to the scene of a residential fire.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department firefighters said they were working a two story residential fire on the 2400 block of Linden Avenue, according to KFD officials.
Crews were called to the Five Points neighborhood of East Knoxville, near the Love Kitchen.
Most of the buildings on the 2400 block of Linden Avenue appear to be homes.
