Knox County Schools staff face consequences for not following mask mandate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knox County Schools spokesperson said the district is following a progressive discipline procedure for staff “who do not comply with the mask requirement.”

According to the policy outlined in Knox County Schools Employee Handbook online, KCS follows this progressive discipline model and requires due process when dealing with issues of unsatisfactory employee performance.

The steps involved include the following:

1. Discussion/Verbal Warning- This is an informal conference to discuss behavior that does not meet performance standards.

2. Professional Communication Record- A professional communication record is intended to advise employees of best practices.

3. Conference of Concern- This is a formal conference documented in writing and may be placed in the employee’s personnel file. The behavior that is to be corrected is clearly identified during the conference and in writing. Follow-up expectations are included in the written document that is signed by the administrator, employee, and witness.

4. Written Reprimand- This serves as a written sanction and admonishment of the employee and is placed in the employee’s personnel file. A written reprimand may be given when the performance issue(s) persists after one or more conferences of concern has been issued and reasonable time to improve has been provided. However, if a first offense procedure violation is sufficiently severe to warrant it, a written reprimand may be issued.

5. Suspension/Demotion- Due to an employee’s continued disregard of prior notifications or due to the severity of the performance/behavior issue, punitive action may be taken by the Superintendent. Only the Superintendent may choose to suspend an employee with or without pay or demote an employee.

6. Dismissal- Termination is the final action and typically taken after other options have been exhausted and the employee has been given due process. Only the Superintendent may dismiss an employee.

Depending on the severity of an employee’s misconduct or policy violation, he or she may be immediately recommended for punitive action, up to and including dismissal, at the discretion of the Superintendent.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.