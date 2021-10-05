Lady Vols open preseason practice
3rd season for Kellie Harper begins with traditional goals in mind
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Like the UT men, Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols basketball team has begun practice for the 2021 / ‘22 season.
Harper prepares to enter her third season as Tennessee head coach. Kellie says the familiarity with her and how she likes to run her program is becoming second nature with her players, “Yeah starting year three, we feel like we’ve made a lot of progress, I feel like we’re going out into practice now and our players can play in practice, they could, they can tell you what the drills are about they understand who I am better.”
Kellie says she loves this team and your first chanceto see them will be november third when they take on Georgia College inside Thompson-Boling Arena..
