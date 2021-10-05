Lady Vols open preseason practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Like the UT men, Kellie Harper’s Lady Vols basketball team has begun practice for the 2021 / ‘22 season.

When things are going well we are going to be really good says Coach Harper. When things aren’t, how you work through adversity is what great teams do and what we’ve been working on with our team @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/7OmsAKo67e — wvlt (@wvlt) October 5, 2021

Harper prepares to enter her third season as Tennessee head coach. Kellie says the familiarity with her and how she likes to run her program is becoming second nature with her players, “Yeah starting year three, we feel like we’ve made a lot of progress, I feel like we’re going out into practice now and our players can play in practice, they could, they can tell you what the drills are about they understand who I am better.”

The legend Pat Summitt used to say defense wins games! Her former pupil and @LadyVol_Hoops head coach Kellie Harper continues that emphasis as practice gets underway for the new season. Hear from the coach at 6pm on #WVLT News @wvltrick pic.twitter.com/GcoUsWtoJn — wvlt (@wvlt) October 5, 2021

Kellie says she loves this team and your first chanceto see them will be november third when they take on Georgia College inside Thompson-Boling Arena..

