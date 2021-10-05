Main Street in Sevierville closed due to water main break
Police said the closure may last throughout the day
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Sevierville, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police is asking drivers to avoid Main Street area near Atchley Funeral Home due to a water main break.
Police said just before 5:00 a.m. that Main Street was closed in both directions between Court Ave. and North Parkway in both directions due to the water main break.
Police said the closure may last throughout the day, and to use an alternative route.
