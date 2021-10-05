Main Street in Sevierville closed due to water main break

Sevierville, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevierville Police is asking drivers to avoid Main Street area near Atchley Funeral Home due to a water main break.

TRAFFIC ALERT Main St b/t Court Ave & N Parkway/Ultraflow CLOSED TO ALL TRAFFIC BOTH DIRECTIONS due to a water main break. Closure may last throughout the day. Use alternate route, plan extra drive time in the area this morning. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) October 5, 2021

Police said just before 5:00 a.m. that Main Street was closed in both directions between Court Ave. and North Parkway in both directions due to the water main break.

Police said the closure may last throughout the day, and to use an alternative route.

