Making Strides of Knoxville walk set for Oct. 17

Everything you need to know before you participate in the Making Strides of Knoxville 5k.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Making Strides of Knoxville event is just a small part of the American Cancer Society’s effort to raise money for breast cancer research through their Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events.

The non-competitive 5k also has a shorter option for those that cannot complete the route.

Making Strides of Knoxville walk
Making Strides of Knoxville walk(American Cancer Society)

The event is on October 17, at Lakeshore Park and the walk will begin at 3 p.m.

Parking is free and there will be golf cart shuttles to transport participants.

There will be a tribute garden, survivor celebration, strides swag station, big pink chair, wall of hope, and food trucks.

Masks are encouraged for unvaccinated participants and there is a COVID-19 waiver that you can view in advance.

You can sign up in advance to avoid lines or you can sign up the day of at the Pavilion at Lakeshore Park starting at 1 p.m.

You can also participate virtually by using the free CHARGE app.

