Man taken to hospital after crash on Millertown Pike

A man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a utility truck resulted in him being trapped inside the cab of the vehicle.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on the 6600 block of Millertown Pike, according to Knox County Rescue officials.

Knox County Rescue responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday and found a man trapped inside the cab of an overturned utility truck, according to officials.

After he was rescued, he was taken to a local trauma center for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

