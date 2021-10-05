Man taken to hospital after crash on Millertown Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash on the 6600 block of Millertown Pike, according to Knox County Rescue officials.

Knox County Rescue responded to the crash just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday and found a man trapped inside the cab of an overturned utility truck, according to officials.

After he was rescued, he was taken to a local trauma center for non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.