No, a student was not tased at Clinton High School

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students are calling for better dialogue and understanding at Clinton High School, as the investigation continues into a school resource officer detaining a football player after Friday night’s game.

School and law enforcement officials insisted that a taser was not used against the student, despite rampant rumors about a taser, fueled by social media misinformation.

“I can tell you this: a student was not tased,” said Anderson County Schools Director Tim Parrott.

“Our office met with the student’s family and we both share the same desire for the erroneous social media stories regarding tasing to cease. No student was tased at all nor was a taser discharged,” Spokesman Tyler Mayes with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed in a written statement.

Tensions are high regarding the interaction between the student athlete and the Anderson County Sheriff’s SRO.

Parrott said it was his understanding that the SRO handcuffed the teen, but did not arrest him. This followed an incident in which there may have been some confusion about which two student athletes from the opposing (Clinton and Campbell County) teams had been fighting.

“We’ve been working on it since Friday night,” Parrott said. “We have some students who were really upset. We have some parents that were really upset. I talked with a lot of them over the weekend. Talked to some school board members. This morning, met with six more parents this morning. Knew through Facebook posts and things like that that the students were going to have a protest, a walk-out to get their voices heard.”

Cashus Armes helped organize a student-led walk-out and protest on Monday morning, saying the football game incident was just one in a series that raised concerns with students.

“It’s a concern of ours if we are safe or not to come to school everyday. Incidents with other SROs at this school and just the simple fact that as a student body we do not feel that our teachers respect us,” Armes said.

Armes and other students made plans to spend more time talking with school leaders about their concerns.

“We will be putting a group together of eight members of the people that were included in the walk-out to speak to the school board and Dr. Parrott about what’s going on at our school and how we feel as students it could be helped or changed,” said Ames.

The day of the protest also raised tensions in several students over the protest itself, which Tyler Morgan described as not entirely peaceful.

“They were going through the school, screaming, yelling, banging on the walls and stuff. It just didn’t feel, it didn’t feel safe.” Morgan and several other students got permission from their parents to leave school by mid-day.

Parrott said he is working to prevent future situations like Friday night’s.

“But some things that we can do trying to move forward to make sure that we have better supervision and things like that. To make sure we don’t put students and anybody into a place where there could be an altercation,” he said.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said they are investigating the incident and said they will not be releasing any incident report because it involves a juvenile.

