Police asking for help finding Knoxville woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police is asking for help finding missing 34-year-old Morgan Miller.

Officers say Morgan was last seen on October 2 just after 10:00 p.m. when she was dropping off her kids on Morning Crest Way in South Knoxville. Police say Morgan has not had contact with her family or answered texts about her children.

If you see Morgan contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers or use the P3 TIPS app.

