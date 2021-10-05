Investigators searching for suspect in multiple Sevier County car burglaries

Advertisement

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect in multiple car burglaries.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Oct. 5, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for a suspect connected to several car burglaries on September 26 in Sevier County.

One car was parked at Mountain Cove Marina, one was at the Sevierville City Park and two were parked at Parrott Mountain, all burglarized within hours of each other, according to SCSO officials.

“All victims had their purses stolen with their ID’s, bank cards, credit cards, checks, social security cards and personal property in them,” SCSO officials said. ”Some checks were cashed in Blount County and Knox County at TVA Credit Union branches and at Tennessee State Banks in Knox County.”

The suspect cashing the checks is driving a newer model black Toyota Sequoia SUV displaying TN tag K0665N and officers discovered that it is a stolen tag from a Knoxville residence. The suspects are also using a silver Chrysler van with unknown Iowa and TN tags, according to officials.

The suspect appears to be wearing a wig and has tattoos on her fingers, according to SCSO officials.

The same suspect cashed another stolen check in Knoxville at Regions Bank on Thursday, September 30, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jim Huddleston at the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-774-3936.

