’Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign kicks off during breast cancer awareness month

Events will be held for the campaign this week and next.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The ‘Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign will hold events this week and next during breast cancer awareness month.

Local businessmen, doctors and other figures are competing against each other to raise as much money for the American Cancer Society as they can.

“Every dollar raised helps the American Cancer Society save lives from breast cancer through early detection and prevention, innovative breast cancer research, and patient support,” said campaign officials.

WVLT’s Sports Reporter Zack Rickens is one of the candidates this year and will hold a fundraising event Tuesday, Oct. 5 at El Chico.

If you can’t make it to the event tonight, there will be another fundraiser event at Buff City Soap on Parkside Drive.

Both events will be from 4:00 p.m.-7 p.m.

10 percent of all sales during that time will go towards Zack’s campaign.

