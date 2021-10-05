Advertisement

Record number of guns found at Memphis airport this year

TSA security officers have found 48 firearms in carry-on baggage in 2021
In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Transportation Security Administration agents process...
In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Transportation Security Administration agents process passengers at the south security checkpoint at Denver International Airport in Denver.(Source: AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Officials say Transportation Security Administration officers at Memphis International Airport in Tennessee discovered a record number of guns at security checkpoints this year.

The agency said Monday that TSA security officers have found 48 firearms in carry-on baggage in 2021, surpassing the record of 47 guns set in 2018 and again last year.

Travelers face criminal and civil penalties for bringing firearms to a security checkpoint. Guns can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

