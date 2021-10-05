Advertisement

Rick Barnes golf tournament raises record amount for Emerald Youth

The tournament raised $337,000 for the organization.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A record $337,000 was raised at this year’s Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic.

The event was presented by UT Medical Center.

The annual event, held at Holston Hills Country Club on September 27, is one of Emerald Youth Foundation’s three main fundraisers and supports the ministry’s work with city children and families.

Tennessee head men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes serves on Emerald Youth’s board of trustees, and as part of this year’s golf tournament, issued a challenge to the Knoxville community – he would match gifts up to $75,000.

“Emerald Youth provides the support that gives young people at chance at having a full life. I’m just honored and blessed to be a part of it,” said Barnes

More than 160 golfer played in the tournament.

The date for the 2022 tournament will be announced early next year.

