State, Knoxville abuse-training set to help victims escape domestic situations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, nearly 70,000 domestic offenses were reported in the state in 2020. Advocacy groups like the Knoxville Family Justice Center are stepping in to start their “Safe Bar” training. The latest program would teach bar and restaurant employees how to spot when someone needs to escape an abusive situation.

“Some of the abuse that we’re seeing is more serious than what we’ve seen in the past and that’s in part because of the isolation,” said Director Kathryn Ellis. “People haven’t been going out, going to work, haven’t been doing as many things with people who can see them and recognize symptoms as early on.”

Lawmakers are making the change on the state level. Starting January 1, 2022, all beauty professionals will be required to complete free anti-domestic violence training.

“One of the most common things is that the abuser is telling the victim that they’re the only one who cares about them, that the victim isn’t worth anyone else’s attention,” Ellis said.

Abuse doesn’t have just one face, or just one name, but domestic violence always has at least one story to tell. Survivor Rhonda Clay has constantly shared her story in hopes of encouraging victims to seek help, understand abuse is not their fault or to escape the situation.

Clay said her high school sweetheart turned a once happy relationship bitter and it almost cost her her life.

“He had the gun and he said I’m going to need you to call 911 because after I kill you, I’m going to kill myself and someone needs to come get our baby,” said Clay. “I was really upset. I had a friend at the time who was a Chicago police officer. I went over to her house and cried. What can I do?”

The Knoxville mother told WVLT News she credits her faith and a group called saved for saving her life.

During the entire month of October, groups like the YWCA and the Knoxville Family Justice Center are hosting domestic violence awareness events.

You can participate in the outreach by joining the McNabb Center Domestic Violence Services’ Paint K-Town Purple awareness campaign by taking pictures and posting to social media with the hashtag, #McNabbDVAM.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.