KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Veteran’s Day parade is scheduled in downtown Crossville.

The parade will take place on Nov. 6 at 10 a.m.

Committee members said the parade will happen rain or shine.

Registration applications can go to Rudy Varju at rvvarju@yahoo.com or (815) 674-7334.

