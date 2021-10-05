Advertisement

Voting starts today for two Knoxville boys in mullet championship

You can cast you vote now for the best kids mullet
Two boys from East Tennessee are in the running for the Mullet Championship.
Two boys from East Tennessee are in the running for the Mullet Championship.
By David Sikes
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two East Tennessee boys are hoping to take home the next “Kids USA Mullet Championships.”

Denver Jobe is a ten-year-old from Halls, and Jeffrey Reynolds, a second-grader Jeffrey Reynolds, a second-grader at Carter Co. are both in the race for the best mullet.

Judges selected the top 10 finalists after all the entries were in, and online fan voting will determine the winner from those 10 finalists.

