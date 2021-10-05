Advertisement

Washburn School moves online for the rest of the week

The school will be moved to virtual learning from October 4 through 8.
Washburn School moves online for the rest of the week
Washburn School moves online for the rest of the week(Pexels)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grainger County Schools website said Washburn School will move to virtual learning this week.

The school said due to the large number of quarantined students, the school will be virtual from Oct. 4 through 8.

All staff are required to report to school as usual.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Addison King
Police: Knoxville woman arrested after DUI crash with toddler inside
.
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in...
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in person after COVID
Randall Rose mugshots
Knoxville Police: Accused ‘armed and dangerous’ murderer believed to be in East Tennessee

Latest News

KPD officers searching for missing 45-year-old Dollie Muncey
Body found on Mount Olive Rd. identified as missing woman Dollie Muncey
FBI searching for Morristown bank robbery suspect.
FBI searching for Morristown bank robbery suspect
’Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign kicks off during breast cancer awareness month
’Real Men Wear Pink’ campaign kicks off during breast cancer awareness month
Making Strides of Knoxville walk
Making Strides of Knoxville walk set for Oct. 17