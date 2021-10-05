Washburn School moves online for the rest of the week
The school will be moved to virtual learning from October 4 through 8.
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grainger County Schools website said Washburn School will move to virtual learning this week.
The school said due to the large number of quarantined students, the school will be virtual from Oct. 4 through 8.
All staff are required to report to school as usual.
