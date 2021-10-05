Widespread downpours likely the next few days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More widespread rain and soggier days are ahead, but we do dry out just in time for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The scattered rain continues tonight and becomes more widespread by Wednesday morning. Expect slow downs for the morning commute due to the rain. Temperatures will start out near 64 degrees.

The soggy weather continues throughout most of the morning hours Wednesday. Those downpours will start to break up by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out near 77 degrees. A Flash Flood Watch was issued for the southern valley from 8 a.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday continues with batches of rain, but some more thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon to evening. The high will be around 75 degrees.

Friday starts with scattered rain, but it’s becoming spotty with some afternoon cloud breaks. The rain really looks to push out of here Friday evening. The high will be around 76 degrees.

Overall we could see a general 1 to 2 inches of rain, but isolated 3 or more inches is possible by the end of the week. We will continue to monitor the rainfall rates for a First Alert.

Better weather moves in just in time for the weekend! We’ll see more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

