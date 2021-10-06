Advertisement

Brightening spirits with school drop-off themes

KCS Pass Parade Week October 4 - 8 promotes positivity.
By Anne Brock
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some Knox County parents are trying to spread positivity with a Parade Week of car themes for school drop-off and pick-up times.

The KCS Pass Parade Week includes a theme for each day from October 4-8.

“To spread a little positivity. Spread a little joy,” said organizer Caroline Mann. “To celebrate going to school.”

On Treat Tuesday, some parents not only decorated their vehicles, but sent treats to school with their students. Wednesday is School Spirit day.

“Draw a sign with your school mascot up and tape it to your windows as you go through the drop off and pick up lines,” said Mann.

Thursday is a grade level rainbow with grade colors outlined on the Parade Week Facebook event page.

Friday Faves is for featuring anything you love about school with a car theme.

“We really want to lift up the staff in the schools as well and the teachers,” Mann said. “We want to thank them for loving our kids. They’re there and they’re doing so much to support them through this crazy school year.”

