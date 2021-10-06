Downpours could create a messy Thursday morning commute

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heavier downpours arrive tonight and stick around through Thursday. We are still on track to dry out heading into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight starts out scattered, but heavier downpours arrive overnight leading to some standing water on the roads for Thursday morning commuters and areas of fog. The Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the southern valley and south plateau through 8 a.m. Thursday.

We’ll start Thursday around 66 degrees and with some heavy rain. Those widespread downpours look to become more scattered by the afternoon and evening, but we will continue to see pockets of heavy rainfall so we will continue to keep an eye on the localized flooding threat. Highs will be around 77 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts with scattered rain, but it’s becoming spotty with some afternoon cloud breaks. The rain really looks to push out of here Friday evening. The high will be around 76 degrees.

Overall we could see a general 1 to 2 inches of rain, but isolated 3 or more inches is possible by the end of the week. We will continue to monitor the rainfall rates.

Better weather moves in just in time for the weekend! We’ll see more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday evening's 8-day forecast (WVLT)

