Advertisement

East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers looking for missing woman

Harvard suffers from medical issues, according to her family and may have left the state.
Holly Harvard
Holly Harvard(ETVCS)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing woman. According to a release from the group, 49-year-old Holly Harvard was last seen on North Peters Road near Cedar Bluff on Sept. 30 around 6:30 p.m.

Harvard suffers from medical issues, according to her family and may have left the state. Those with information are asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
Note left in a gas station restroom might have saved a woman's life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in...
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in person after COVID
KPD officers searching for missing 45-year-old Dollie Muncey
Body found on Mount Olive Rd. identified as missing woman Dollie Muncey

Latest News

A Tornado Warning has been issued for both Bledsoe County and Cumberland County.
Tornado Warning issued for Fentress, Cumberland Counties
A public survey is inviting input for making improvements to South Cumberland Street in...
More sidewalks, better drainage suggested for Morristown street
Tennessee School Board Association to pick new KCS Superintendent
Trashed, vandalized park restrooms across East Tennessee could be linked to TikTok challenge,...
Trashed, vandalized park restrooms across East Tennessee could be linked to TikTok challenge, officials say