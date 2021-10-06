East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers looking for missing woman
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for a missing woman. According to a release from the group, 49-year-old Holly Harvard was last seen on North Peters Road near Cedar Bluff on Sept. 30 around 6:30 p.m.
Harvard suffers from medical issues, according to her family and may have left the state. Those with information are asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS.
