Knox County Board of Education to meet and discuss next superintendent

The Board is expected to discuss the process for finding Knox County Schools’ next superintendent.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The Board is expected to discuss the process for finding Knox County Schools’ next superintendent.

The Board is not expected to discuss Knox County Schools’ federal mask mandate.

Knox County’s current superintendent, Bob Thomas, announced his retirement last month. This meeting is expected to feature discussion on the steps the Board will take to find his replacement.

Those interested can watch the meeting in full on WVLT’s Facebook page.

