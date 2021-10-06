Advertisement

Knox County Schools class mixes music and math

Students in Mrs. Connie Boyd’s math class at West Valley Middle School in Knox County learn math using a program called Muzology.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students in Mrs. Connie Boyd’s math class at West Valley Middle School in Knox County learn math using a program called Muzology.

Music videos, with a singer singing about a concept, have students dancing in their seats while learning a math.

“I used to kind of struggle with math but I’ve noticed that I’m starting to understand it more. Because the videos explain it. And they also show you how to do it,” said Cate Smithely, a student in Boyd’s seventh grade honors math class.

Muzology is a program developed out of Nashville. The founders looked at brain research to see how music helps you remember things.

It’s the first time these students have learned math using this program.

“I think it’s definitely helping it get stuck in my head,” said Finnley Hauser, another seventh grade student in the honors math class.

Boyd has noticed the results.

“I like to experiment and see what works. And they’re my guinea pigs then, right,” explained Boyd, “If they get excited about learning, they’re going to keep learning too.”

The students also have access to it via their laptops so they can study and jam any time they want.

