Knoxville City Council moves forward with multi-use stadium

The Knoxville City Council voted 8-1 to move forward on the preliminary plan for the multi-use, publicly owned stadium near the old city in East Knoxville.
Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million in private funding.
Proposed stadium would cost an estimated $65 million in taxpayer money, along with $140 million in private funding.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
The stadium is projected to be finished by 2024 and is expected to hold facilities to host business meetings, conferences, receptions and more.

The estimated cost for the 7,000 capacity stadium is proposed to be $70.5 million and $90.5 million.

Developer Randy Boyd plans to donate an estimated $10 million to $16 million and Gov. Bill Lee issued a $13 million grant earlier this year for the project.

This new facility will be the host for the Tennessee Smokies AA Southern League baseball team and is expected to be a catalyst for redevelopment in East Knoxville.

