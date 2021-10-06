Advertisement

Knoxville mechanic says car repairs are taking longer due to supply chain issues

Meineke Car Care Center said car part shortage is only getting worse.
By Sam Luther
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -If you have a problem with your car, it may take longer than you hoped to get it fixed. That’s according to Mark Gendreau, who’s a manager at Meineke Car Care Center.

According to Gendreau, a supply chain shortage has caused them to have to get parts from their manufacturer and not their local vendors. This creates a more costly car part, as well as a delay in getting those parts to their Kingston Pike location.

“I think it’s more to do with COVID and how things are coming in the country and how they’re sitting out in the ocean for weeks to get in to get unloaded,” Gendreau said.

Due to this supply chain issue, Gendreau said things like spark plugs, and catalytic converters are often unavailable when a customer needs a quick repair. He said it can take an extra day or even one week to get the parts into the shop.

Even once the parts come in, it’s not smooth sailing for this local mechanic. Gendreau said it costs more to have these parts shipped to him and he’s not charging his customers any more money.

“If I have to buy 10 extra converters this month and have them shipped, that’s an extra 350 dollars. I have to spend this month in overhead to meet my customer’s needs,” said Gendreau.

He said that he doesn’t anticipate this problem going away soon and that the issue has only gotten worse over the past year.

