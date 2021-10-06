Knoxville Police looking for bank robbery suspect
KPD officers are looking for a man following a Regions Bank robbery.
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Regions Bank on Essary Drive Wednesday. According to a release from officials, a male suspect entered the bank and demanded money from a teller with a firearm.
The teller complied and the suspect fled the scene in a car, the release said. Officers looked for the suspect but were not able to find him.
Officers believe the suspect is between 5-foot-9-inches and six feet tall and weighs between 200 and 250 pounds. The suspect was allegedly wearing a clear poncho and dark sweatshirt.
This is an ongoing investigation.
