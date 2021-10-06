KPD officer under investigation for alleged racial remarks resigns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Officer under investigation after an incident in the Old City resigned from his position Wednesday.

The Knoxville Police Department said Officer Tanner Holt resigned as the internal investigation was near completion.

The internal investigation was initiated after officers responded to an assault that had occurred in the parking lot of 400 W. Jackson Avenue at around 9 p.m. on June 26.

Holt had attended a wedding with the suspect, Jonathan Toney. The two were speaking in the parking lot when the assault occurred, witnesses told the responding officer. According to the report, Toney said Holt commented that he “didn’t know they let black people in the reception hall.”

Holt, who is white, then told Toney that he was “part of the black community,” the report says. Toney stated that he told Officer Holt to stop speaking about race multiple times, but Holt refused.

Toney told officers he then punched Holt in the face one time, knocking him unconscious, the report stated. Two witnesses confirmed the story, and a third said she did not hear what was said, but witnessed the assault, officials say. According to the report, all witnesses said Holt was heavily intoxicated during the incident.

In the course of the preliminary investigation, responding officers were made aware of numerous possible violations of the KPD’s Code of Conduct policy, including allegations that Holt had made racially motivated statements that initiated the assault.

Responding officers immediately reported those allegations to their immediate supervisors, and Chief Eve Thomas promptly requested that the Internal Affairs Unit investigate the incident.

According to KPD, there were no arrests and no charges have been filed in relation to the incident.

The internal investigative file will be closed in the coming days and made available for public release at that time. Per standard procedure, the case will also be reviewed by the Police Advisory & Review Committee at a forthcoming quarterly meeting.

