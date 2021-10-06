Marble City Market holding job fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville’s newest and largest food hall is now hiring.

Marble City Market is located in Regas Square. It’s a 15,000 square foot culinary marketplace featuring 11 food vendors, a 40 seat bar, and two Top Golf Swing Suite simulators.

The owners are holding a job fair on Thursday, October 7th from 3pm-6pm. They are looking for chefs, cooks, bartenders, counter sales, and ambassadors.

You don’t need to pre-register. Bring your resume.

Marble City Market is at 333 W Depot Ave, Suite 110 in Knoxville.

