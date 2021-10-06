More fall events kick off for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a rainy week, you and your family might be looking at some fun fall outdoor events this weekend.

Friday, October 8th:

Starting Friday and lasting all weekend it is the Foothills Mall Fall Festival. Local crafters and vendors will be set up both inside and outside. Come out and get some fall decor or maybe get a head start on your Christmas shopping. The festival starts at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Then opens back up at noon on Sunday.

Saturday, October 9th:

Grab the kids and head over to Anderson County where you can enjoy another fall festival. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, you and your family can enjoy live entertainment, pony rides, face painting, inflatables, and much more at the Little Ponderosa Zoo. The zoo will host a chill cook-off as well. This is the 10th annual fall festival for the Little Ponderosa Zoo.

Marble Springs State Historic Site is hosting its first Fall Frolic Craft Fair. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be local vendors with a variety of crafts, goods, and treats. There will also be games with prizes and a cabin to cabin trick or treat. Starting at 1 p.m., there will be live music from the Wild Blue Younder. Costumes are encouraged making it the perfect time to test out your Halloween costume. Admission is free.

One of Knoxville’s largest Halloween events returns this weekend. Boo! at the Zoo kicks off Saturday and Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The little trick or treaters can fill their bags with goodies as they make their way through the zoo. General admission is $12. Kids under the ago of two get in free.

Sunday, October 10th:

A four-part concert series starts this Sunday at World’s Fair Park. it is called Sunsphere Sundays. Tickets start at $10 and a portion of the sales benefit the Sunsphere Fund. This Sunday COIN is the headliner. Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome. There will also be food and beverage vendors there.

