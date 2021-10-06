More sidewalks, better drainage suggested for Morristown street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -You can have your say in a new survey about the future of transportation in a major thoroughfare into Morristown.

The survey covers South Cumberland Street, which is also called the State Route 343 Corridor.

The community is using a state grant with some local matching funds that amounts to nearly $175,000 for planning improvements to this stretch of road between Highway 160 and West Morris Boulevard. Leaders will coordinate information from the survey and develop a plan early in 2022 to start upgrading the road.

Business owner Tim Oakes, who owns Oakes Salvaged Freight on South Cumberland, said “Good improvement would be drainage for the street, storm drains, and also sidewalks.”

Auto shop owner Alberto Delgado, who runs Alberto’s Garage farther outside town on the same road, commented because he sees hardly any sidewalks there, “In my opinion the sidewalks are very important. Because every day a lot of people are walking here.” Delgado said he was aware of a recent accident involving a pedestrian being hurt in that stretch of road.

Both businessmen have run locally-owned shops for several years.

The survey asks people to share their priorities and concerns about transportation regarding this section of road, which is in one of the oldest parts of Morristown.

“The infrastructure of any area has to be good so people can get in and out,” said Oakes.

Although Delgado makes his living fixing cars for people, he realizes not all of his neighbors can afford one.

“Some people don’t have it. Don’t have a choice. They got to walk or go on bicycles.”

