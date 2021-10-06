Advertisement

One injured in Pigeon Forge shooting

A suspect fled the scene in a small black car, officials said.
Pigeon Forge Police Department
Pigeon Forge Police Department
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a Pigeon Forge shooting Tuesday, officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department said. The shooting occurred at Boss Hogs BBQ on Wears Valley Road.

Officers responded around 8 p.m., according to a release from the PFPD. Upon arrival, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot. A suspect fled the scene in a small black car, officials said.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center and an investigation is ongoing.

