One injured in Pigeon Forge shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was injured in a Pigeon Forge shooting Tuesday, officials with the Pigeon Forge Police Department said. The shooting occurred at Boss Hogs BBQ on Wears Valley Road.

Officers responded around 8 p.m., according to a release from the PFPD. Upon arrival, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot. A suspect fled the scene in a small black car, officials said.

The victim was taken to UT Medical Center and an investigation is ongoing.

