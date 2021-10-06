Rick Barnes Golf Classic raises record amount

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A record $337,000 was raised through this year’s Rick Barnes Emerald Youth Golf Classic presented by UT Medical Center.

The annual event, held at Holston Hills Country Club on September 27, is one of Emerald Youth Foundation’s three main fundraisers and supports the ministry’s work with city children and families.

Tennessee head men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes serves on Emerald Youth’s board of trustees, and as part of this year’s golf tournament, issued a challenge to the Knoxville community – he would match gifts up to $75,000.

“Emerald Youth provides the support that gives young people at chance at having a full life. I’m just honored and blessed to be a part of it,” said Barnes.

More than 160 golfers played in the sold-out event sponsored by Johnson & Galyon, ShoffnerKalthoff Mechanical Electrical Service, Graham Corporation, Axiom Wealth Management, Stowers Machinery and Rogers Petroleum.

The date for the 2022 tournament will be announced early next year.

