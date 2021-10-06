Advertisement

Texas high school on lockdown amid reports of shooting

Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at...
Law enforcement officials in Arlington, Texas, are responding to a report of a shooting at Timberview High School.(WFAA via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A Dallas-area school district said Wednesday that law enforcement was responding to reports of an “active shooter situation” at a high school.

The Mansfield Independent School District said in a news release that Timberview High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. The school is in Arlington, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

An Arlington Police Department spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting at the school, but that she couldn’t not confirm whether there were any injuries. The police department said on Twitter that officers were doing a “methodical search” and were working closely with other law enforcement agencies.

The district said that students and staff were locked in the classrooms or offices.

The report came just days after a shooting at a Houston charter school that injured an administrator.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in...
Ten storage units, one felon and a potential life sentence: Supreme Court hears first cases in person after COVID
KPD officers searching for missing 45-year-old Dollie Muncey
Body found on Mount Olive Rd. identified as missing woman Dollie Muncey
New Tennessee Tag
Gov. Lee unveils new license plate design picked by Tennesseans

Latest News

Tracking rain at times today.
Steady flow of showers at times throughout today
Marble City Market is holding an open job fair on Thursday.
Marble City Market holding job fair
The Department of Health and Human Services is releasing new ads where unvaccinated COVID-19...
Unvaccinated COVID survivors share their stories in new ads
Note left in a gas station restroom might have saved a woman's life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says