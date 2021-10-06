Steady flow of showers at times throughout today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A steadier flow of rain is moving through today, with a range of light to heavy rain at times. More downpours and storms will move through at times Thursday, before this tapers off Friday and clears out in time for the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with more showers already rolling through. We start with an 80% coverage, and lows in the mid 60s. Remember, this is still a lot of light to moderate rain, but it’s starting to add up after yesterday’s (mostly) light showers.

We stick with an 80% coverage of our area in rain, light to heavy and isolated storms, throughout the day. It’s still on track to break up in the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs are in the mid to upper 70s. A Flash Flood Watch was issued for the southern valley and south plateau through 8 AM Thursday.

Tonight starts out scattered, but more downpours arrive overnight leading to some standing water on the roads for Thursday morning commuters and areas of fog.

We’ll start the day around 66 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday continues with batches of rain, but more thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon to evening. We’ll have a 60% coverage in the afternoon to evening, and where it rains, it pours. The high will be around 75 degrees.

Friday starts with scattered rain, but it’s becoming spotty with some afternoon cloud breaks. The rain really looks to push out of here Friday evening. The high will be around 76 degrees.

Overall we could see a general 1 to 2 inches of rain, but isolated 3 or more inches is possible by the end of the week. We will continue to monitor the rainfall rates and

Better weather moves in just in time for the weekend! We’ll see more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

