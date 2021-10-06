Advertisement

Street painting festival returns to Oak Ridge with historic theme

The festival will also feature craft and food vendors and live music.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rotary Club’s Street Painting Festival will return to Oak Ridge this month. The festival will feature a historic theme: “Honoring Scarboro 85.”

The “Scarboro 85″ theme recognizes the first students who integrated into the newly desegregated Oak Ridge High and Robertsville Junior High Schools on Sept. 6, 1955. Prizes will also be awarded to those who create chalk art.

The “Best of Show” piece will win $300 while the “People’s Choice Award” winner will win $200. Other prizes in different categories will offer $75, $25 and $15 prizes.

Proceeds from the event will support scholarship funds for Roane State Community College students from Anderson County.

