TBI identifies man shot, killed by Bolivar officers outside Hardeman County Justice Center

Investigators say man was armed and confronted officers
TBI: Man shot, killed by officers at Hardeman County Sheriff's Office
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting by Bolivar police officers Wednesday outside the Hardeman County Justice Center.

TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister confirmed the investigation early Wednesday, later giving an update near the scene in Bolivar.

McAlister says correctional officers with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office were standing outside the Justice Center, which houses the sheriff’s office and jail, when someone shot at them around 6 a.m. Three Bolivar police officers responded but the gunman already left.

McAlister says the preliminary investigation shows the man, 43-year-old Andra Murphy, of Toone, returned and got out of his vehicle still armed. He confronted the officers and they opened fire.

Murphy died at the hospital.

No officers were injured.

McAlister says TBI is still early in the investigation and right now it’s not clear if Murphy fired his gun at the officers. They also don’t know why he was at the Justice Center or if he has any connection to anyone inside, but they do not believe he is a former officer.

Investigators and forensic scientists are collecting evidence and witness interviews. TBI will present its findings to the DA to determine if charges are warranted.

