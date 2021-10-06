TBI identifies man shot, killed by Bolivar officers outside Hardeman County Justice Center

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting by Bolivar police officers Wednesday outside the Hardeman County Justice Center.

TBI spokeswoman Keli McAlister confirmed the investigation early Wednesday, later giving an update near the scene in Bolivar.

At the request of 25th DAG Mark Davidson, TBI special agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Hardeman County Sheriff's office, located in the 500 block of South Main Street in Bolivar.



Follow this thread for all updates. pic.twitter.com/PiWcvciAWv — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 6, 2021

McAlister says correctional officers with the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office were standing outside the Justice Center, which houses the sheriff’s office and jail, when someone shot at them around 6 a.m. Three Bolivar police officers responded but the gunman already left.

McAlister says the preliminary investigation shows the man, 43-year-old Andra Murphy, of Toone, returned and got out of his vehicle still armed. He confronted the officers and they opened fire.

Murphy died at the hospital.

No officers were injured.

McAlister says TBI is still early in the investigation and right now it’s not clear if Murphy fired his gun at the officers. They also don’t know why he was at the Justice Center or if he has any connection to anyone inside, but they do not believe he is a former officer.

Investigators and forensic scientists are collecting evidence and witness interviews. TBI will present its findings to the DA to determine if charges are warranted.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.