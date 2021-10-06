Advertisement

Trashed, vandalized park restrooms across East Tennessee could be linked to TikTok challenge, officials say

Union and Knox County officials said Wednesday they’re beefing up security with cameras.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a dozen park restroom vandalism incidents have been reported in Knox and Union County in recent weeks.

The Mayor of Luttrell, Jerry Lawson, told WVLT News Luttrell Park’s restrooms have been locked as a result of the latest destruction over the weekend. He suspects the incident is linked to the TikTok challenge Devious Licks. Kids record themselves stealing or breaking toilets, sinks and mirrors.

“Usually the soap dispensers is to wash your hands. Not take it off the wall. I don’t understand it,” Lawson said.

The challenge was first spotted in school restrooms at the start of September. No one has tracked down videos or suspects, but officials all said there’s an undeniable trend. Knox County parks and recreation officials said they had several thousand dollars worth of damage to fix. Mayor Lawson said their damage is in the hundreds.

“This is a beautiful park and we want to keep it beautiful, but we keep having stuff like this,” said Lawson. “We’re looking to get new equipment up here and every time somebody does something like this it puts a hinder on being able to do stuff like that, because it comes out of our budget and we have to pay for it.”

Union and Knox County officials said Wednesday they’re beefing up security with cameras.

Law enforcement is looking for suspects.

