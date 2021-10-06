Vols unveil black uniforms for South Carolina matchup

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols will wear black uniforms ahead of its matchup against South Carolina this weekend.

Tennessee Football shared the video on its Twitter page.

Fans can also purchase a similar jersey online.

The Vols will play South Carolina at noon in Neyland Stadium. You can also watch the game on ESPN2.

