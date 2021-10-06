Vols unveil black uniforms for South Carolina matchup
The Vols posted a video on Twitter sharing the new uniforms.
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Vols will wear black uniforms ahead of its matchup against South Carolina this weekend.
Tennessee Football shared the video on its Twitter page.
Fans can also purchase a similar jersey online.
The Vols will play South Carolina at noon in Neyland Stadium. You can also watch the game on ESPN2.
