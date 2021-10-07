AMBER Alert issued for Nashville toddler

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert for 1 year-old Nolan Ishimwe. The toddler is missing from the Nashville area.

He was last seen in a blue Ford Focus with a Tennessee license plate with the number 8R 66F2. The car was last seen in the Gallatin pike area of Nashville. Police do not know what direction the car went.

Nolan weighs about 20 pounds, has brown hair, and brown eyes.

The TBI asks that you call 1-800-TBI-FIND or Metro Police at 615-862-8600.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.