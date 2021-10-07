Advertisement

Central clashes with South-Doyle for Rivalry Thursday

Tonight’s Rivalry Thursday game is a non-Region match up between the Central Bobcats and South-Doyle Cherokees.
By WVLT Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tonight’s Rivalry Thursday game is a non-Region match up between the Central Bobcats and South-Doyle Cherokees. 

Both teams come into the matchup at 5-2 on the season. This has been a key region matchup in 5A for years.  However, with South Doyle moving down to 4A this year, the game is a barometer game at this point.

”When we realized we weren’t going to be in the same region, the first call I made was to Nick Craney,” South-Doyle head coach Clark Duncan said.  “This game means a lot to both schools so we wanted to keep it going.”

Central head coach Nick Craney says that revenge is on the minds of his Bobcats.

“We didn’t like the way last season ended in the quarterfinals,” Craney said.  “This game means a lot to our kids.”

The game will air at 7 p.m. on MyVLT and online right here. You can check the score in real-time on WVLT’s scoreboard.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Note left in a gas station restroom might have saved a woman's life in Monroe County, police says
Note left in gas station restroom might have saved a woman’s life in Monroe County, police says
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
Fatal plane crash in North Carolina
One injured in Pigeon Forge shooting
One injured in Pigeon Forge shooting
Holly Harvard
East Tenn. Valley Crime Stoppers looking for missing woman
Sevier County Courthouse
FBI Knoxville investigating at Sevier County Courthouse

Latest News

Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker, center, makes her move against the defense of Connecticut...
Vol For Life pays homage to Pat Summitt after leading team to WNBA finals
Vols unveil dark uniforms.
Vols unveil black uniforms for South Carolina matchup
Hendon Hooker
Vols Hit Practice Field Tuesday, Continue Prep For SEC Home Opener
Emerald Youth Foundation Golf Classic
Rick Barnes Golf Classic raises record amount