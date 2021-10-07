Central clashes with South-Doyle for Rivalry Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tonight’s Rivalry Thursday game is a non-Region match up between the Central Bobcats and South-Doyle Cherokees.

Both teams come into the matchup at 5-2 on the season. This has been a key region matchup in 5A for years. However, with South Doyle moving down to 4A this year, the game is a barometer game at this point.

”When we realized we weren’t going to be in the same region, the first call I made was to Nick Craney,” South-Doyle head coach Clark Duncan said. “This game means a lot to both schools so we wanted to keep it going.”

Central head coach Nick Craney says that revenge is on the minds of his Bobcats.

“We didn’t like the way last season ended in the quarterfinals,” Craney said. “This game means a lot to our kids.”

The game will air at 7 p.m. on MyVLT and online right here. You can check the score in real-time on WVLT’s scoreboard.

