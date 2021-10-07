Cumberland County sees first ever October tornado
NWS said this was the first ever known October tornado for the county.
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Cumberland County Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The confirmation came after a damage survey of northern Crossville, according to officials.
The tornado touched down with winds of 90mph and went for approximately one mile with a path width of 50 yards.
The tornado damaged homes, vehicles and land once it touched down.
