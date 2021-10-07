Cumberland County sees first ever October tornado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Cumberland County Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The confirmation came after a damage survey of northern Crossville, according to officials.

The tornado touched down with winds of 90mph and went for approximately one mile with a path width of 50 yards.

Based on a damage survey by @CrossCumbema, an EF-1 #tornado with max winds of 90 mph touched down in northern Crossville (Cumberland County) yesterday, Wed 10/6. Path length ~1 mile long & path width 50 yards. This is the first ever known October tornado in Cumberland County — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) October 7, 2021

The NWS said it was the first ever known October tornado for the county.

The tornado damaged homes, vehicles and land once it touched down.

Here's a look at some of last night's storm damage in Crossville. Thanks to Drew Sitelis for sending these in. More: https://bit.ly/3An1GbU Posted by WVLT on Thursday, October 7, 2021

