Cumberland County sees first ever October tornado

Damage from Cumberland Co. Tornado
Damage from Cumberland Co. Tornado
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Cumberland County Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The confirmation came after a damage survey of northern Crossville, according to officials.

The tornado touched down with winds of 90mph and went for approximately one mile with a path width of 50 yards.

The NWS said it was the first ever known October tornado for the county.

The tornado damaged homes, vehicles and land once it touched down.

Here's a look at some of last night's storm damage in Crossville. Thanks to Drew Sitelis for sending these in. More: https://bit.ly/3An1GbU

Posted by WVLT on Thursday, October 7, 2021

