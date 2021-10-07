Advertisement

FBI Knoxville investigating at Sevier County Courthouse

FBI agents and law enforcement officials conducted “law enforcement actions.”
FBI logo and police lights background.
FBI logo and police lights background.(WLUC/FBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Knoxville division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement officials conducted “law enforcement actions” at the Sevier County Courthouse Thursday morning.

According to FBI officials, the actions pertained to an ongoing investigation and they were not able to disclose any more information at this time.

This is a developing story.

