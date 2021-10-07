FBI Knoxville investigating at Sevier County Courthouse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Agents with the Knoxville division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and law enforcement officials conducted “law enforcement actions” at the Sevier County Courthouse Thursday morning.

According to FBI officials, the actions pertained to an ongoing investigation and they were not able to disclose any more information at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.