Five Heritage High students arrested for vandalism possibly connected to TikTok challenge

The students were charged with vandalism and theft.
TikTok logo
TikTok logo(AP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five Heritage High School students were arrested about two weeks ago on vandalism charges possibly linked to a popular TikTok trend, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News.

The students were charged with vandalism by delinquent and theft by delinquent. Officials were not able to confirm the ages or grades of the students, nor what was stolen.

