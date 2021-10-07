Five Heritage High students arrested for vandalism possibly connected to TikTok challenge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Five Heritage High School students were arrested about two weeks ago on vandalism charges possibly linked to a popular TikTok trend, officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office told WVLT News.

The students were charged with vandalism by delinquent and theft by delinquent. Officials were not able to confirm the ages or grades of the students, nor what was stolen.

