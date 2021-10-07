Got mold? Knox County students share research at science fair

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Third, fourth and fifth grade students at South Knoxville Elementary School looked into different topics and presented them outside the school.

Students taught their classmates and teachers about what they learned.

Experiments and research included growing mold on fruit, seeing if bubbles can bounce, making a volcano and much more.

“I just wanted to do something fun,” said Carter Smith, a third grade student.

“I was excited to present it and I thought a lot of people would like it,” said Caroline Hicks, another third grader.

Students had a month to complete the projects.

