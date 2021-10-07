“I have to believe in miracles” | Crossville man thankful for help after tornado

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - John O’Rourke, a disabled veteran, lives along Lawson Road. His home was in the path of a tornado that touched down in Cumberland County.

“It sounded like someone was driving a freight train right over the top of the house. And I ran to the windows and saw the trees in the front yard. We’re blowing this way and the trees in the backyard were blowing this way. And the first thing I thought was Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, I said, it’s a twister,” said O’Rourke.

He had some tree and yard damage, but his house was untouched. He said it felt like someone protected his house.

“Everything fell around it...It was like [the trees] all just got pushed away from the house‚” said O’Rourke.

Tim Golden with Brothers in Christ tree removal services came to help him with the cleanup. He offered their services free of charge.

“Sometimes, he lets stuff like this happen to show the love of Christ through other people The saws around here and the people working, this just happened last night and people have come together just like that. They quit worrying about their lives and come out here to help others,” said Golden.

“I mean I sat there and I said, Lord, I need help and he filled my driveway up with people so I have to believe in miracles,” said O’Rourke.

“The church up the street has a sign up there that says fear not, I am with you, I am your God. I’m amazed, flabbergasted, and humbled,” said O’Rourke.

