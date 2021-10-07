Loudon farm inviting guests to experience resort

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Owners at Windy Hill Farm and Preserve in Loudon announced plans to expand it’s farm and preserve to include lodging, a restaurant, and guest amenities. The 650-acre family-owned farm has been run by the Brewington family for 3 generations.

General Manager Steven Brewington announced their family invested $10 million to build a boutique resort. They will be able to serve about 30 people at cabins and family-sized homes at their resort.

“The idea is to open up the property and welcome folks to explore the outdoors like we were able to grow up,” said Brewington.

Brewington said they will have river sports, hiking, biking, gardening classes, beekeeping classes and wellness activities.

Brewington expects the restaurant and cabins to open in spring of 2022. They currently offer hunting packages for guests.

