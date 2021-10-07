Monroe County fire inspector arrested on arson charge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County fire inspector is behind bars after allegedly starting a fire in Madisonville, a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

An investigation by TBI special agents and fire investigators resulted in the arrest of Sara Vanlandinham. According to the release, she set fire to a structure in the 200 block of Main Street in Madisonville on Aug. 30.

Vanlandinham is no longer employed as a fire inspector, according to the TBI release.

Vanlandinham was charged with one count of arson and is being held in the Monroe County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

