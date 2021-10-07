More evening storms before a much quieter week ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Before we dive in to the First Alert for this evening, a brief update on Wednesday’s damage. The NWS and local emergency managers confirm and EF-1 tornado along Interstate 40 near Crossville. The twister caused structural damage to many homes, and had a path length of one mile, with winds of 90 mph.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve added a First Alert as there is the possibility for a few isolated severe storms this afternoon and evening. Rain and storms will be less frequent tomorrow before we clear out for the weekend. This is rocketing south to north from far western NC, moving north at 30-35 mph. The wind will howl and the rain will fall HARD for up to an hour. Then we’ll get a lengthy lull in the rain.

Friday afternoon turns much quieter and we’ll see lots of sunshine after 4:00 p.m. High school football should be pretty nice. Fog is here throughout the region on Friday night into Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Dry weather returns this weekend. We’ll see abundant sunshine and a few passing clouds from time to time. Highs in the upper 70s or low 80s and nights in the low 60s along with a small dip in the humidity will make for a nearly picture perfect weekend.

Your “I’m All Vol Forecast” for the noon kick-off at Neyland Stadium looks sunny, but steamy, with a small chance of a pop-up storm in the afternoon. You’ll want to remember a hat to keep the sun out of your eyes during the game.

Humidity returns at the beginning of the work week as temperatures climb back into the low 80s. That sticky feeling also re-introduces a small chance of showers each afternoon to the forecast, mainly along the elevations.

We’ll be keeping an eye on a front at the tail end of next week that could finally bring back the crisp, fall-like temperatures.

An EF-1 tornado hit near Crossville Wednesday. After rain tonight, it's a much quieter forecast. (Abby Kousouris)

