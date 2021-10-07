From morning rain to some sun, then another round of storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain continues this morning, but more storms will develop later today. We are still on track to dry out heading into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Damage reports from Cumberland and Fentress County are still coming in, but we still don’t have confirmation that all the damage was from a tornado.

Rain continues this morning for much of the area, leading to some standing water on the roads. The coverage of the morning rain is gradually tapering off, with a low around 66 degrees.

We have midday to early afternoon break, even some sunshine breaking out. That just fuels the storms that are still on track for the late afternoon to evening hours. We’ll increase back to a 60% coverage of our area in downpours and storms this afternoon to evening. We’re topping out around 79 degrees in the Valley, just ahead these storms.

Overall we could see a general 1 to 2 inches of rain, but isolated 3 or more inches is possible by the end of the week. We’re still monitoring isolated flash flooding risks, and a strong storm is possible later today.

Tonight sticks with a 60% coverage in rain and some storms. We’ll have scattered rain leftover for Friday morning, with a low around 65 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts with scattered rain, but it’s becoming spotty with some afternoon cloud breaks. The rain really looks to push out of here Friday evening. The high will be around 76 degrees.

Better weather moves in just in time for the weekend! We’ll see more sunshine with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A stray pop-up is possible Saturday, because it’s still pretty steam. Your I’m All Vol forecast for the Noon game, with South Carolina coming to town, is looking mostly sunny and muggy in Neyland. It will heat from the low 70s at the start of the game, to that forecast high of 79 degrees. In the shade, the humidity makes it feel even warmer, and most of the seats in Neyland stay in the sunshine most of the game.

