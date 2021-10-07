Notable games for Week-8 of High School Football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ve reached Week-8 of the 2021 high school football season. There are critical region matchup’s taking place all across East Tennessee Friday night including a showdown of 6-1 teams at Campbell County High School.

Powell (6-1, 3-0 3-5A) at Campbell County (6-1, 2-1)

Powell is the team to beat in this region showdown, although the Cougars have shown throughout the season that they are more than capable of competing against talented teams. Varsity All Access Player of the Week CJ Allen of Campbell County will test the Walter Nolen led Powell defense. This is a big game for the Cougars, who could tie the Panthers for first place in the region with a win. A loss would drop them into third place and send them on the road for the first round of the playoffs. Powell offensive coordinator Josh Jones will be mic’d up during the game. Be sure to catch that segment on the weekly Varsity All Access report at 11pm.

Lipscomb Academy (6-1, 3-0) at Knoxville Catholic (4-1, 2-1)

Former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer brings his Lipscomb team into town to face Knoxville catholic. After suffering their first loss of the season against McCallie, the Fighting Irish traveled to Nashville and defeated father Ryan 35-33 last week. Lipsomb’s only loss has come to top ranked Oakland. This one should be an offensive show just off Fox Lonus road on Friday night.

Karns (5-2, 2-1) at Halls (3-4, 1-2)

The surprising Karns Beavers of head coach Brad Taylor take their 5-2 record and travel to Halls High School Friday night. Like every other Karns opponent, the Red Devils will be looking for a way to slow down running back Desean Bishop. The UT offered running back is averaging 290 yards rushing per game this season and has 20 touchdowns. he even threw for one out of the wildcat formation last week in a win over Lenoir City. Comparing opponents, halls held Powell to 14 points, while the Beavers gave up 47 to the Panthers, but Halls has also suffered disappointi9ng losses to Gibbs and Sevier Co. Should be an interesting matchup at Halls.

Anderson County (3-4, 2-0 2-4A) at Gibbs (2-3, 1-2)

Davey Gillum’s mavericks are coming off a big Rivalry Thursday win over Carter defeating the Green Hornets 48-14. That win moved the Mavs to first place in Region-2 4A. Anderson County will try and improve its standing against a Gibbs team that defeated Scott last week and in a convincing way, 49-19. A win over the Maverick’s would keep playoff hopes alive for the 2-3 Eagles.

Be sure to jump in to the WVLT news app for updated scores Friday night and then check out Rick Russo and Zack Rickens for complete highlights on Varsity All Access at 11pm.

