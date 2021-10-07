Online auction plus casino night to benefit pet clinic

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WVLT) - You can help care for dogs, cats and even rabbits that need low-cost spay and neuter services by supporting Paws in Greenback.

The clinic is hosting an online auction now, in addition to its sold-out in-person casino night planned for Friday.

The clinic plans to eventually move to Highway 321, still in Loudon County, between Lenoir City and Maryville.

“We have outgrown this space. We do between six and seven thousand surgeries a year. And we plan to expand that even further in a new facility. So we want more state-of-the art equipment, better access for people. And it would be on a main thoroughfare, so we would have better visibility as well,” said Dr. Erin Dols, one of the clinic veterinarians.

Paws stands for People Promoting Animal Welfare and has been located in Greenback for over two decades. It is currently located at 6869 Morganton Road.

